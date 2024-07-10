Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stephens in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 306.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of Alpha Teknova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Alpha Teknova Price Performance

Shares of Alpha Teknova stock remained flat at $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 7,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,246. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. Alpha Teknova has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $50.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 97.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Teknova will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the first quarter worth $135,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 6.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 171,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

