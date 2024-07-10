Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.75.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Stifel Financial stock opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.11. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $54.81 and a one year high of $85.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.72.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.34%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stifel Financial will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In other news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at about $853,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 30.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 28.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Stories

