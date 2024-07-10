Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CELH. Truist Financial started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.82.

Get Celsius alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CELH

Celsius Stock Performance

CELH opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.22 and its 200-day moving average is $70.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,035,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,891,257.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 3,116.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 1,370.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.