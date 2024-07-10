Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 31,718 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 246% compared to the average daily volume of 9,167 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZI opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.84 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. On average, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at $225,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at $16,345,913.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,474 shares of company stock worth $205,379. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 371,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.