Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Helen of Troy Put Options (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,718 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,039% compared to the typical volume of 502 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HELE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Monday.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $64.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.63. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $143.68. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $489.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 153.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at $239,000.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

