Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,573 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 66% compared to the average daily volume of 3,365 call options.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $15,541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,280 shares in the company, valued at $26,844,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $1,078,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amphenol by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,245,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,899,059,000 after buying an additional 8,340,759 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,133,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,987,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $196,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,138,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,250,181,000 after acquiring an additional 965,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amphenol from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.50 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.