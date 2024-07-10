Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 6,252 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 589% compared to the average volume of 908 call options.

uniQure Price Performance

Shares of QURE opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $323.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.97. uniQure has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 121.60% and a negative net margin of 1,562.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that uniQure will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in uniQure by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in uniQure by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QURE. Mizuho lowered their price objective on uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on uniQure

About uniQure

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.