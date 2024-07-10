StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSCGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BKSC opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. Bank of South Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSCFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

