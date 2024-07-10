StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BKSC opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. Bank of South Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. ( NASDAQ:BKSC Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

