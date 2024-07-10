StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Independence Contract Drilling Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of ICD stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Independence Contract Drilling has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 4.93.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $46.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Independence Contract Drilling
Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Independence Contract Drilling
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.