StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of ICD stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Independence Contract Drilling has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 4.93.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $46.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling stock. CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. ( NYSE:ICD Free Report ) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,679 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP owned 3.84% of Independence Contract Drilling worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.