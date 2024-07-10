StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEIP

MEI Pharma Price Performance

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 million, a PE ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.09% of MEI Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.