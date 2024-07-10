StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Surmodics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.66. Surmodics has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $42.44. The firm has a market cap of $602.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.43. Surmodics had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surmodics will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Surmodics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Surmodics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Surmodics by 7.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Surmodics by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

