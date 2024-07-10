StockNews.com Downgrades Greif (NYSE:GEF) to Hold

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Greif in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Greif presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Greif stock opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.92. Greif has a 1-year low of $55.95 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average is $63.25.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Greif will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 78,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 38,229 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth $2,943,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 82.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 38,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at $10,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

