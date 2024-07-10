StockNews.com Downgrades Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Hold

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %

IRWD stock opened at $6.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $989.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.52. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,556.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,521,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,821 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,903,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,000 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,154,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,521,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

