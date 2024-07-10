StockNews.com Downgrades Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) to Hold

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $996.26 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,121 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 42,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

