StockNews.com Downgrades Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) to Hold

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $996.26 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.
About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.
