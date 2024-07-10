StockNews.com Lowers Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to Hold

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Sanmina Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $69.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.87.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sanmina will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,504.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,575.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at $21,836,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at $12,174,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 677,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,823,000 after buying an additional 145,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,108,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,175,000 after buying an additional 130,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 18.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 643,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,997,000 after buying an additional 100,865 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

