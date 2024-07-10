StockNews.com Lowers Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $26.11. The firm has a market cap of $274.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $35,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $355,338.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,600.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,295 shares in the company, valued at $838,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,356 shares of company stock worth $88,462. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,383,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

