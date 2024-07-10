StockNews.com Lowers Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Tactile Systems Technology Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of TCMD stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $26.11. The firm has a market cap of $274.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.18.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,383,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.
About Tactile Systems Technology
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.
