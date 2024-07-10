StockNews.com Lowers World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) to Buy

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $126.49 on Wednesday. World Acceptance has a one year low of $94.57 and a one year high of $160.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 15.98 and a quick ratio of 15.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.38.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.00 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.
