StockNews.com Lowers World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) to Buy

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

World Acceptance Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $126.49 on Wednesday. World Acceptance has a one year low of $94.57 and a one year high of $160.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 15.98 and a quick ratio of 15.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.00 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Acceptance

World Acceptance Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 10.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.