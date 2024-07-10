StockNews.com Upgrades Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) to Buy

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

MUSA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.60.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

MUSA stock opened at $455.10 on Monday. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $282.49 and a 1-year high of $489.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $447.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Murphy USA by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 777.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Murphy USA by 141.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

