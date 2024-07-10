Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives $370.32 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $370.32.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $335.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

