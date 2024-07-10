Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $26,325.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,061.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $62,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,329.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $26,325.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,061.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,964 shares of company stock valued at $189,075. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000.

SNCY stock opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $666.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sun Country Airlines has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.23 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

