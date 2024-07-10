Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $954.38.

SMCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,542 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,768 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $1,325,466,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $95,211,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $895.61 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $226.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $840.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $776.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.