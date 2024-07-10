Superdry (LON:SDRY) Trading Down 7.2%

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.41 ($0.06). 2,199,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 3,086,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.76 ($0.06).

Superdry Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.

