Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Trading 7.1% Higher

Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 13,456,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 273,779,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Supply@ME Capital Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £8.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.78.

About Supply@ME Capital

Supply@ME Capital plc operates a platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Italy, North Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

