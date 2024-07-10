Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Trading 2.2% Higher

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.05 and last traded at C$10.05. Approximately 45,819 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 49,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYZ shares. Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sylogist has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.08.
Sylogist Price Performance
Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.06). Sylogist had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of C$16.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sylogist Ltd. will post 0.1501336 earnings per share for the current year.
Sylogist Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Tracy Edkins bought 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.31 per share, with a total value of C$29,996.82. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.
Sylogist Company Profile
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.
