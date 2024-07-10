Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Trading Down 11%

Shares of Symphony International Holding (LON:SIHL – Get Free Report) dropped 11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00). Approximately 37,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 81,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

Symphony International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 21.56, a quick ratio of 26.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.39.

About Symphony International

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion.

