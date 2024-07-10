Synectics (LON:SNX) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNXFree Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Synectics Price Performance

Shares of SNX stock opened at GBX 185.50 ($2.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 184.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 173.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Synectics has a 12 month low of GBX 92.40 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.56). The company has a market capitalization of £33.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1,434.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Synectics Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. Synectics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,307.69%.

Synectics Company Profile

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.

