Synergy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.6% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after buying an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717,254 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30,350.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,178,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510,119 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,641,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,984,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,577 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.30.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,847,094 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,058,874 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $199.34 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

