T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $740,408. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $114.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.30. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

