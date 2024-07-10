Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Up 5.1%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 16,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 660,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TNGX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Up 9.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $248,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,470.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,684. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,427,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after acquiring an additional 101,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

