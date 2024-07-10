Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRGP. Argus initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $132.40 on Wednesday. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $76.61 and a 1-year high of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.08.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,290,069.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,584.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,691 shares of company stock worth $6,197,632. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,712,000 after purchasing an additional 962,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,003,000 after buying an additional 524,794 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Targa Resources by 160.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 290,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after acquiring an additional 178,655 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

