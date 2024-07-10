Target (NYSE:TGT) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

Shares of Target stock opened at $147.63 on Wednesday. Target has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.67. The company has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

