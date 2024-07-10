Tasty (LON:TAST) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Tasty plc (LON:TAST – Get Free Report) were down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). Approximately 414,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 159,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.58 ($0.02).

Tasty Stock Down 5.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.17 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,097.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.19.

About Tasty

(Get Free Report)

Tasty plc owns and operates restaurants in the United Kingdom casual dining market. It operates restaurants under the Wildwood and dim t name. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tasty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tasty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.