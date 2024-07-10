Tasty (LON:TAST) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Tasty plc (LON:TAST – Get Free Report) were down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). Approximately 414,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 159,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.58 ($0.02).
Tasty Stock Down 5.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.17 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,097.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.19.
About Tasty
Tasty plc owns and operates restaurants in the United Kingdom casual dining market. It operates restaurants under the Wildwood and dim t name. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
