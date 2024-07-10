Team (NYSE:TISI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Stock Down 0.8 %

Team stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Team has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.84.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%. The business had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Team Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,854.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,548,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,839,423. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders bought a total of 12,922 shares of company stock worth $96,510 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

