Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $10.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Teladoc Health traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 1340206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.97.

In other news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $132,115.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,228.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Teladoc Health news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $132,115.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,228.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $73,513.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,339.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,592 shares of company stock valued at $397,064. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Burney Co. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $2,527,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $523,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $2,819,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 272,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Teladoc Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

