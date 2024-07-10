TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Shares Up 0.7%

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.30 and last traded at C$8.17. Approximately 307,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 181,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.11.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$906.87 million, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.86.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

