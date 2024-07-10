TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) vs. OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Financial Contrast

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of TeraWulf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of TeraWulf shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 84.0% of OppFi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TeraWulf and OppFi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf -56.70% -30.00% -16.17% OppFi 0.83% 25.16% 8.14%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 8 1 3.11 OppFi 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TeraWulf and OppFi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

TeraWulf currently has a consensus price target of $5.35, suggesting a potential upside of 6.36%. OppFi has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.13%. Given OppFi’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OppFi is more favorable than TeraWulf.

Risk and Volatility

TeraWulf has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TeraWulf and OppFi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $69.23 million 24.21 -$73.42 million N/A N/A OppFi $508.95 million 0.76 -$1.00 million $0.06 58.01

OppFi has higher revenue and earnings than TeraWulf.

Summary

OppFi beats TeraWulf on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

