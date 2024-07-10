Tetra Tech’s (TTEK) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $233.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $236.60.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $199.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $143.35 and a 52-week high of $221.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Tetra Tech news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $2,364,234.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

