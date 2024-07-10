TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TGTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.57 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 713.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.