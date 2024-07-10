The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.26

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.26 and last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 4996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.

BWIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $380.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.30 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 125,000 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $4,262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

