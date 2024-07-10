The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,654,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 190,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.1% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $74.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.06.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

