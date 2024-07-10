The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Boosted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 822,284 shares of company stock worth $567,718,040 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $62.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $270.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

