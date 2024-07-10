The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Position Trimmed by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,855 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $28,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 48.5% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $100.27 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $100.89. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 71.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.13.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DSGX. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

