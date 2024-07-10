The Goldman Sachs Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 37,977 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 21% compared to the typical volume of 31,457 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.62.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GS

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $480,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $472.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.39. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $479.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.63 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.