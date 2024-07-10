The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG opened at $99.75 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $105.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,499 shares of company stock worth $9,449,309. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

