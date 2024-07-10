The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Position Increased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total value of $306,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $859,950. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $182.75 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $248.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Argus lowered their price target on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.67.

Read Our Latest Report on HSY

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.