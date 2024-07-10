Thor Energy (LON:THR) Trading 4.7% Higher

Thor Energy Plc (LON:THR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). 907,636 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 416,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.86 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of £3.15 million, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Thor Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for uranium, vanadium, copper, tungsten, molybdenum, gold, lithium, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Wedding Bell and the Radium Mountain Projects, located in Colorado and comprise of 199 mineral claims; and the Vanadium King project, located in south-east Utah and comprises of 100 mineral claims.

