ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Up 2.9%

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) was up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 175,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 522,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $192.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.28 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.62%. On average, research analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 149,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $306,120.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,438 shares in the company, valued at $492,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 407,108 shares of company stock worth $819,017. 34.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ThredUp by 445.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ThredUp by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ThredUp by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in ThredUp by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

