TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Hits New 52-Week High at $111.93

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.93 and last traded at $111.93, with a volume of 1015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.31. The company has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.