TKG Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TKG Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,302,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,018,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.05.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $207.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.96 and a 200 day moving average of $188.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $210.38. The firm has a market cap of $596.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

