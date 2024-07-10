TKO Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,500 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 26% compared to the average daily volume of 1,979 put options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,731,000. XN LP increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 100.9% in the first quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,381,000 after buying an additional 996,161 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in TKO Group by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,189,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,056,000 after buying an additional 812,336 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,949,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,998,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TKO stock opened at $110.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of -109.65 and a beta of 1.04. TKO Group has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $113.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.82 and its 200 day moving average is $92.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.63. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TKO shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on TKO Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.46.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

